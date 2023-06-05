TORONTO — Ryan Gerard, Vincent Norrman and Ryan Armour earned the three spots up for grabs at a U-S Open qualifying tournament at Lambton Golf & Country Club in Toronto on Monday.

Gerard, of Stuart, Fla., topped the 27-player field with a two-round total of 129, 11-under-par. Norrman, from Sweden, was three strokes back, while Armour, from Silver Lake, Ohio, finished at 7 under.

Etienne Papineau of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., was the top Canadian at 4 under through 36 holes, three shots behind Armour.

Michael Block, a club pro who made headlines when he tied for 15th at the PGA Championship, missed a spot when he finished at 5 under.

