A trio of Canadians are expected to join the field of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club from June 6 to June 11 in Toronto.

TSN's Bob Weeks reports Golf Canada will soon announce the full roster of Canadians who will take part in the tournament with Mike Weir, Roger Sloan and Ben Silverman being added to the existing field.

The field currently features seven Canadians, including Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.), Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.), Adam Svensson (Surrey, B.C.), Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.), Adam Hadwin (Abbotsford, B.C.), Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Michael Gligic (Burlington, Ont.).

Others names committed to playing the 2023 Canadian Open include Sam Burns, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Michael Block, who made headlines last week with a T15 finish at the PGA Championship.

The tournament is headlined by two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy, who is looking to become the first three-peat Canadian Open winner ever.

Last year's Canadian Open took place at St. Georges Golf and Country Club, also in Toronto.