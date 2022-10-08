The Montreal Canadiens have claimed defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

The 25-year-old played in four games with the Jets last season and did not record a point. In 62 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose, Kovacevic recorded 11 goals and 19 assists.

Some NHL waivers highlights:

Habs claim Kovacevic from the Jets on waivers today.

Martinook (Car) and Khudobin (Dal) clear waivers.

Flames put Juuso Valimaki on waivers today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 8, 2022

The Niagara Falls, Ont. native was selected by the Jets in the third round (74th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

No other players who were waived on Friday were claimed.

The Calgary Flames placed defenceman Juuso Valimaki on waivers Saturday. The 24-year-old played nine games with the Flames last season, recording two assists. In 82 career NHL games, Valimaki has three goals and 13 assists. He was selected in the first round (16th overall) by the Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Flames also waived defenceman Dennis Gilbert and winger Radim Zahorna.

The Toronto Maple Leafs waived forward Joey Anderson and defenceman Mac Hollowell.

The Edmonton Oilers waived forward Brad Malone for the purpose of sending him to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The Vancouver Canucks waived forward Sheldon Dries and defenceman Christian Wolanin.

Saturday's Full Waiver List