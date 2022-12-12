Morocco vs. France: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

With four teams remaining, how will the rest of the World Cup play out?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Wednesday with Morocco and France meeting in semifinal action.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Morocco became the first African nation to make the World cup semifinal after a 1-0 victory quarter-final victory over Portugal on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri put Morocco ahead in the 42nd minute and his team survived 90 minute Portugal onslaught to advance into Wednesday's semifinal.

Morocco will be without forward Walid Cheddira, who received a red card in second half stoppage time.

Defending World Cup champion France look to return to the final after defeating England 2-1 during Saturday's quarter-final.

Olivier Giroud played the hero for France by scoring the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute while midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni put France on the board in the 17th minutes.

Goaltender Hugo Lioris made six saves to keep the English attack at bay and ensure victory for France.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco vs. France

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14

Pregame Start Time: 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

