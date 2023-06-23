NASCAR Pinty’s Series returns to Newfoundland and Labrador with excitement

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series haulers have arrived on the island of Newfoundland & Labrador for the PRO●LINE 250 Pres. by your Local Chevrolet Dealers at Eastbound International Speedway.

Just shortly after 10 a.m. NDT, the Series and team haulers disembarked the MV Atlantic Vision in Argentia, N.L., and headed towards the Confederation Building, downtown St. John’s.

The haulers will remain there until early Friday (June 23, 2023) morning, when they head to the track for the weekend.

On Friday evening, fans can head to downtown St. John’s for the Official Welcome Party on George Street for live Q&As with the series drivers, an autograph session and live music. The event is free to attend and starts at 6:30 p.m. NDT with the concert beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m.

After the checkered flag for the PRO●LINE 250 has fallen, the winner of the race will head back downtown to George Street, for a special trophy presentation in front of fans and the city of St. John’s.

Five Newfoundland Drivers Entered

As the only asphalt oval in Newfoundland and Labrador, Eastbound International Speedway has become the main destination for drivers and fans in the province.

Last season's race featured only two local drivers, Sara Thorne and Brandon McFarlane who made their first career starts.

Thorne made series history last year when she became the youngest female to make a start in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

Now in the second annual event in the province, five Newfoundland locals are entered in the PRO●LINE 250. The five drivers are also the only rookies entered in the event.

McFarlane and Josh Collins have already completed two races this season at Sunset Speedway and Autodrome Chaudiere, while 19-year-old Thorne will be making her first start of 2023.

Two more Newfoundlanders, Wayne Hanlon Jr., and Owen Groves will be making their series debut.

Alex Labbé Subbing for Thomas Nepveu

Due to a previous racing commitment, Thomas Nepveu will not be racing this weekend at eastbound.

Piloting the No. 24 Envirum/Home Hardware Ford instead will be 2017 Series Champion and current NASCAR Xfinity driver, Alex Labbé.

Last year, Labbé made two in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, at Circuit ICAR where he finished fourth and Delaware Speedway, where he finished sixth.

Labbe has been racing part-time in the Xfinity Series, where he has finished 11th twice in seven starts so far this year.

NASCAR Pinty’s Series etc.

Reigning race winner, Marc-Antione Camirand, who also just won the previous race at Autodrome Chaudiere, will be a fan favourite and look to go back-to-back on Saturday.

However, the No. 96 team was given a P4 penalty following the race, due to a technical infraction found during post-race inspection, resulting in the loss of 18 driver points, demoting Camirand to fifth in the standings.