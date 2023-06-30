The Nashville Predators are buying out forward Matt Duchene with three years remaining on his contract.

Duchene was among a number of big names placed on waivers for the purposes of a buyout Friday prior to Friday's 5:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Duchene is owed $8 million in each of the next three seasons to finish out the seven-year, $56 million deal he signed with the Preds in July of 2019.

Per CapFriendly, the move leaves Nashville with about $24.2 million in cap space. Duchene will count $2.55 million against the cap next season but that figure will increase to $5.55 million in 2024-25 and $6.55 million in 2025-26. He then will cost the Predators $1.55 million against the cap for the next three seasons.

Nashville currently has 16 players signed for next season and four restricted free agents.

He had 22 goals and 34 assists for 56 points in 71 games last season. He had 43 goals and 86 points the year before.

For his NHL career, Duchene has 316 goals and 428 assists for 744 points in 976 regular season NHL games.

Busy day for buyouts

In addition to Duchene, Blake Wheeler, Kailer Yamamoto and Mike Reilly were also placed on waivers for the purpose of a buyout on Friday.

Yamamoto was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes the Red Wings made a push to keep the 24-year-old, but could not make the numbers work.

Wheeler's buyout ends his tenure in Winnipeg after 13 seasons. Dreger notes the Dallas Stars are among the teams that have interest in the 36-year-old winger.