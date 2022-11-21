Dutch get late breakthrough goal with Gakpo's header against Senegal

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a crucial goal against Senegal.

The 23-year-old forward managed to head a Frenkie de Jong pass past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to break the scoreless draw late in the game.

Cody Gakpo gives Netherlands a late 1-0 lead over Senegal! pic.twitter.com/1D9go9Uoc4 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2022

Gakpo's goal was the first shot on net for the Netherlands coming in the 84th minute.

The 6-foot-1 native of Gemeente Eindhoven, Netherlands has nine goals and 12 assists in 14 matches with PSV Eindhoven of Eredivisie.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen scored an insurance goal for the Netherlands during second half stoppage time.

