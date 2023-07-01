NHL Free Agent Frenzy Blog

Free Agent Frenzy Day is finally here as NHL teams look to bolster their rosters on the opening day of free agency.

Here is everything going on around the league:

Sens re-up Bernard-Docker

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker to a two-year, $1.61 million contract extension, it was announced Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $805,000.

The first year of the contract has a value of $785,000 while the second holds a value of $825,000 in the NHL.

Lucic set for Boston return?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that all signs point to Milan Lucic returning to Boston once the market opens Saturday at noon.

LeBrun adds that the deal still needs to be worked out, but that is where he is likely headed.

Andersen, Dubas reunion in the works?

LeBrun reports it's likely that goaltender Frederik Andersen is headed to the open market Saturday.

While the door is not yet closed on returning to Carolina, LeBrun notes Pittsburgh could be an option for him depending on what happens with Tristan Jarry.

Andersen, 31, played last season with the Carolina Hurricanes where he had a 21-11-1 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average while sharing the net with Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov.

He also had a 5-3 record in the playoffs with a .927 save percentage and 1.83 GAA before the Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Options for Duchene

About 10 teams have shown interest in forward Matt Duchene, according to LeBrun.

The free agent centre is going through his options with agent Pat Brisson. LeBrun notes we should get a decision on Saturday, but that is not guaranteed.

Duchene was bought out by the Preds on Friday with three years remaining on his seven-year, $56 million deal.

Sens, Brannstrom reach deal

The Ottawa Senators and defenceman Erik Brannstrom have reached a one-year, $2 million extension, it was announced.

His qualifying offer on Friday was $945,000, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

The 23-year-old played in 73 games last season for the Sens, scoring two goals and adding 16 assists for 18 points.

Brannstrom has played in parts of five NHL seasons with Ottawa after coming over in a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights in February of 2019.

Leafs, Reaves set for three-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Ryan Reaves are heading toward a three-year deal with an average annual value of about $1.3 million, reports TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds that the Minnesota Wild were not believed to be willing to do more than two years.

Reaves had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 61 games last year for the Wild after coming over in a deal with the New York Rangers early in the season.

In 13 NHL seasons, Reaves has 59 goals and 70 assists for 129 points in 828 games.

Kostin, Red Wings strike deal

We have our first signing of the day!

Forward Klim Kostin and the Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract, it was announced Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2 million.

The 24-year-old was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Forward Kailer Yamamoto also headed to the Motor City in the deal, but the Red Wings bought him out on Friday.

Kostin had 11 goals and 10 assists in 57 games this season for the Oilers.

No reunion for Leafs, Schenn?

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that it does not appear likely that defenceman Luke Schenn will return to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

While there is mutual interest in continuing their relationship, it is believed the level of interest in the veteran blueliner has produced a hefty offer elsewhere.

Schenn, 33, finished last season with the Maple Leafs after he was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a draft pick on Feb. 28.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman had four goals and 22 points in 70 games split between the Maple Leafs and Canucks.

He also added an assist in 11 playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

Schenn is coming off a two-year, $1.7 million contract he signed with the Canucks in July of 2021.

O'Reilly headed to market

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that forward Ryan O'Reilly is headed to the free agent market.

LeBrun adds that the Maple Leafs had interest in bringing him back, but the veteran centre will test the market starting Saturday at noon.

O’Reilly, 32, finished the 2022-23 season with the Maple Leafs after being acquired, along with forward Noel Acciari, from the St. Louis Blues for forward Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette, and three draft picks on Feb. 17.

The 6-foot-1 centre recorded 16 goals and 30 points in 53 games last season split between the Blues and Maple Leafs.

Devils showing restraint in goalie market?

Despite some interest in goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, it's more likely that the New Jersey Devils target a depth goalie on Saturday to play between 30 and 35 games, tweets TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Goaltending is not a weakness in New Jersey and the club is happy to run with what they have, or add a bit of depth.

Wheeler generating interest

LeBrun reports free agent forward Blake Wheeler has generated significant interest. The New Jersey Devils, Carolina Panthers and Florida Panthers are strong possibilities.

"My sense is Wheeler and his camp still have to narrow list down today but one thing's for sure, he wants to go East," LeBrun tweets.

The 36-year-old winger had one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million. His buyout on Friday saved $5.5 million in cap space for the Jets in the upcoming season, while leaving a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

In 1,118 career NHL games played, Wheeler has 312 goals and 922 points.

Brown set for Oilers?

Dreger notes that he is among the many who see forward Connor Brown joining the Edmonton Oilers once free agency opens.

However, Dreger adds that Brown has several options with offers still to come.

Brown played just four games in 2022-23, as he sustained a torn ACL early in the season, his first with the Washington Capitals.

The 29-year-old is coming off a three-year, $10.8 million contract he signed with the Ottawa Senators in 2020. He was acquired by the Capitals in July of 2022 in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

In 448 career games with the Capitals, Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, Brown has scored 90 goals and added 126 assists for 216 points.

Orlov in no rush to decide

Dreger reports that free agent defenceman Dmitry Orlov could take until late in the day to make his decision.

The 31-year-old does not have an Eastern or Western Conference preference according to Dreger and will take time to sort through multiple offers coming his way on Saturday.

Orlov, 31, split the 2022-23 campaign between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins, posting seven goals, 29 assists and a plus-12 rating in 66 games between the two teams.

The Novokuznetsk, Russia, native was acquired by Boston on February 23 and tallied eight assists in seven playoff games for the Bruins who were eliminated in the first round by the Florida Panthers.

Orlov spent last season playing out the final year of a six-year, $30.6 million contract he signed in 2017. The deal carried an average annual value of $5.1 million.