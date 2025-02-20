4 Nations Final live blog: Championship gameday is here

The final of the 4 Nations Face-Off is just hours away as Team Canada will take on Team USA in Boston. Follow all the latest ahead of puck drop on TSN.ca.



Lineup questions for Team USA

While Canada appears set to stick with the same lineup used to defeat Finland, it's unclear who will be scratched for Team USA on Thursday.

Brady Tkachuk missed practice on Wednesday after exiting the team's meaningless 2-1 loss to Sweden on Monday in the first period, but both head coach Mike Sullivan and his brother Matthew Tkachuk said they expect the Ottawa Senators captain to play.

American captain Auston Matthews and Matthew Tkachuk both also declared themselves good to go after sitting against Sweden due to injuries.

Chris Kreider was a scratch for the United States in each of their first two games, but scored the team's lone goal against Sweden.

Winnipeg Jets star Kyle Connor skated on a line with Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk, seemingly taking Brady's spot in practice on Wednesday. Matthews centred a line between Jack Hughes and Jake Guentzel.

In the bottom six, Dylan Larkin skated between J.T. Miller and Matt Boldy, while Chris Kreider skated on a line with New York Rangers teammate Vincent Trocheck and Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders.

The Americans rotated through defence pairings in Wednesday's skate, leaving their pairs unclear as Jake Sanderson enters the lineup in place of the injured Charlie McAvoy for the second straight game.

Sanderson, a late add to the roster to replace Quinn Hughes, made his tournament debut against Sweden, logging 17:08 of ice time. The Ottawa Senators defenceman has five goals and 35 points in 55 games with his club this season, averaging a team-high 24:24 of ice time.

The United States leaned heavily on Jaccob Slavin and Brock Faber in their first game against Canada, with both finishing with over 25 minutes of ice time. Noah Hanifin sat just above McAvoy with 20:13 of ice time, while Zach Werenski and Adam Fox saw just under 14 minutes of ice time each.

Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in net for the Americans, looking to improve to a perfect 3-0 at the tournament after resting on Monday.

The United States put Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson and Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Brett Pesce on notice Wednesday evening in case of injury or illness on their roster.



Canada sticks with Binnington

Team Canada is set to start St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington for a fourth straight game in Thursday's final.

Binnington allowed two goals on 22 shots in Saturday's round-robin loss to the Americans. He turned aside 23 of 26 shots in the must-win game over Finland on Monday, holding a shutout into the third period before the Finns scored three goals in just over five minutes.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, who was scratched for Monday's 5-3 win over Finland, appears set to sit once again Thursday, based on Wednesday's practice lines. Jarvis had one assist over the first two games of the tournament, logging exactly 11:07 of ice time against Sweden and the United States.

Travis Konecny was scratched for Canada's 3-1 loss to the United States on Saturday, but returned to the lineup Monday. He skated on the fourth line Wednesday with Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, who was scratched for the opening game against Sweden, on Wednesday.

Connor McDavid centred a top line with Brayden Point and Mark Stone, while Sidney Crosby worked on the wing beside Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Reinhart. Mitch Marner was with Tampa Bay Lightning teammates Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel on the third line.

Devon Toews was once again with Colorado Avalanche teammate Cale Makar in the top pairing defence. Winnipeg Jets star Josh Morrissey paired with Colton Parayko, with Travis Sanheim and Drew Doughty paired together.