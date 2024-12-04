Canada unveils official roster for 4 Nations Face-off
Team Canada announced its final roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-off on Wednesday, revealing the eight forwards, six defencemen and three goaltenders that round out the lineup for the event in February.
Florida Panthers forwards Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konecny and Carolina Hurricanes centre Seth Jarvis will represent Canada up front.
They join forwards Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point, Brad Marchand and Connor McDavid, who were all announced to the roster last June.
Defenceman Cale Makar was also named to Team Canada in the summer. He will be joined on the blueline by Colorado Avalanche teammate Devon Toews, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo of the Golden Knights, Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey, Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues, and Philadelphia Flyers defender Travis Sanheim.
Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Vegas’ Adin Hill and Montreal Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault will represent Canada in goal.
The 4 Nations Face-Off - staged by the NHL and NHLPA - featuring NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in a total of seven games played from Feb. 12 to 20. Four games will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal and three games, including the championship game, at TD Garden in Boston.
The United States unveiled their squad earlier Wednesday evening while Sweden and Finland each revealed their rosters earlier in the day.
Forwards:
Sam Reinhart
Brad Marchand
Brandon Hagel
Sam Bennett
Connor McDavid
Sidney Crosby
Brayden Point
Anthony Cirelli
Seth Jarvis
Mitch Marner
Nathan MacKinnon
Mark Stone
Travis Konecny
Defence:
Devon Toews
Shea Theodore
Josh Morrissey
Travis Sanheim
Cale Makar
Alex Pietrangelo
Colton Parayko
Goaltenders:
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Sam Montembeault