Canada unveils official roster for 4 Nations Face-off

Team Canada announced its final roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-off on Wednesday, revealing the eight forwards, six defencemen and three goaltenders that round out the lineup for the event in February.

Florida Panthers forwards Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett, Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konecny and Carolina Hurricanes centre Seth Jarvis will represent Canada up front.

They join forwards Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Point, Brad Marchand and Connor McDavid, who were all announced to the roster last June.

Defenceman Cale Makar was also named to Team Canada in the summer. He will be joined on the blueline by Colorado Avalanche teammate Devon Toews, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo of the Golden Knights, Winnipeg’s Josh Morrissey, Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues, and Philadelphia Flyers defender Travis Sanheim.

Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Vegas’ Adin Hill and Montreal Canadiens netminder Sam Montembeault will represent Canada in goal.

The 4 Nations Face-Off - staged by the NHL and NHLPA - featuring NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in a total of seven games played from Feb. 12 to 20. Four games will be played at the Bell Centre in Montreal and three games, including the championship game, at TD Garden in Boston.

The United States unveiled their squad earlier Wednesday evening while Sweden and Finland each revealed their rosters earlier in the day.

Forwards:

Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand

Brandon Hagel

Sam Bennett

Connor McDavid

Sidney Crosby

Brayden Point

Anthony Cirelli

Seth Jarvis

Mitch Marner

Nathan MacKinnon

Mark Stone

Travis Konecny

Defence:

Devon Toews

Shea Theodore

Josh Morrissey

Travis Sanheim

Cale Makar

Alex Pietrangelo

Colton Parayko