The full TSN Hockey Top 50 NHL players for the 2023-24 season will be revealed today with a special at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on TSN4 and again at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN5.

All but the top 10 have already been unveiled following a week-long countdown on TSN.ca.

Among the players yet to find their spot is Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

McDavid picked up all 20 first-place votes last season despite having finished second in Hart Trophy voting to Auston Matthews just a few months earlier. It marked his sixth straight year topping the list, having overtaken Sidney Crosby in 2017 after the Penguins star had a seven-year run at No. 1.

Matthews earned a majority of the second-place votes last year to finish ahead of Cale Makar, who was the top defenceman at No. 3. Matthews, though, is likely to see a slide down the list after finishing with 40 goals and 85 points in 76 games last season.

Matthews, Makar, Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon, who rounded out the top five last year, are all waiting to learn their place this year.

After ranking sixth last year, Victor Hedman tumbled down the list to No. 23 this year. Hedman's Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy also tumbled out of the top 10, checking in at No. 19 after placing seventh last year.

Nikita Kucherov - who came in at No. 8 last year - appears to be the only member of the Lightning with a chance to remain in the top 10. Centre Brayden Point checked in at No. 17 Thursday, improving his ranking from No. 26 a year ago.

The 2022-23 top 10 was rounded out by Aleksander Barkov and Kirill Kaprizov, and both of their spots are now available after both had their names called earlier this week. Barkov saw a significant drop, falling to No. 22 this year, while Kaprizov had a more modest two-spot drop to No. 12.

The TSN Top 50, as revealed so far, is as follows:

50. Jaccob Slavin

49. Alex Pietrangelo

48. Connor Bedard

47. Juuse Saros

46. Josh Morrissey

45. Dougie Hamilton

44. Kyle Connor

43. Connor Hellebuyck

42. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

41. Steven Stamkos



40. William Nylander

39. Roope Hintz

38. Brad Marchand

37. Nico Hischier

36. Mika Zibanejad

35. Sebastian Aho

34. Quinn Hughes

33. Alex Ovechkin

32. Charlie McAvoy

31. Brady Tkachuk

30. Artemi Panarin29. Roman Josi28. Jack Eichel27. Miro Heiskanen26. Ilya Sorokin25. Rasmus Dahlin24. Tim Stutzle23. Victor Hedman22. Aleksander Barkov21. Erik Karlsson

20. Igor Shesterkin

19. Andrei Vasilevskiy

18. Tage Thompson

17. Brayden Point

16. Adam Fox

15. Elias Pettersson

14. Mitch Marner

13. Sidney Crosby

12. Kirill Kaprizov

11. Jason Robertson

