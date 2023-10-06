Complete TSN Top 50 set to be revealed at 11:30am ET
The full TSN Hockey Top 50 NHL players for the 2023-24 season will be revealed today with a special at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on TSN4 and again at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN5.
All but the top 10 have already been unveiled following a week-long countdown on TSN.ca.
Among the players yet to find their spot is Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.
McDavid picked up all 20 first-place votes last season despite having finished second in Hart Trophy voting to Auston Matthews just a few months earlier. It marked his sixth straight year topping the list, having overtaken Sidney Crosby in 2017 after the Penguins star had a seven-year run at No. 1.
Matthews earned a majority of the second-place votes last year to finish ahead of Cale Makar, who was the top defenceman at No. 3. Matthews, though, is likely to see a slide down the list after finishing with 40 goals and 85 points in 76 games last season.
Matthews, Makar, Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon, who rounded out the top five last year, are all waiting to learn their place this year.
After ranking sixth last year, Victor Hedman tumbled down the list to No. 23 this year. Hedman's Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Andrei Vasilevskiy also tumbled out of the top 10, checking in at No. 19 after placing seventh last year.
Nikita Kucherov - who came in at No. 8 last year - appears to be the only member of the Lightning with a chance to remain in the top 10. Centre Brayden Point checked in at No. 17 Thursday, improving his ranking from No. 26 a year ago.
The 2022-23 top 10 was rounded out by Aleksander Barkov and Kirill Kaprizov, and both of their spots are now available after both had their names called earlier this week. Barkov saw a significant drop, falling to No. 22 this year, while Kaprizov had a more modest two-spot drop to No. 12.
The TSN Top 50, as revealed so far, is as follows:
Blackhawks rookie Bedard debuts on TSN's top 50 players
50. Jaccob Slavin
49. Alex Pietrangelo
48. Connor Bedard
47. Juuse Saros
46. Josh Morrissey
45. Dougie Hamilton
44. Kyle Connor
43. Connor Hellebuyck
42. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
41. Steven Stamkos
Nylander, Tkachuk crack the list as TSN’s Top 50 unveils Nos. 31-40
40. William Nylander
39. Roope Hintz
38. Brad Marchand
37. Nico Hischier
36. Mika Zibanejad
35. Sebastian Aho
34. Quinn Hughes
33. Alex Ovechkin
32. Charlie McAvoy
31. Brady Tkachuk
Karlsson returns to TSN Top 50 as Nos. 30-21 are revealed30. Artemi Panarin
29. Roman Josi
28. Jack Eichel
27. Miro Heiskanen
26. Ilya Sorokin
25. Rasmus Dahlin
24. Tim Stutzle
23. Victor Hedman
22. Aleksander Barkov
21. Erik Karlsson
Crosby drops slightly, Pettersson returns to TSN Top 50 as Nos. 20-11 are revealed
20. Igor Shesterkin
19. Andrei Vasilevskiy
18. Tage Thompson
17. Brayden Point
16. Adam Fox
15. Elias Pettersson
14. Mitch Marner
13. Sidney Crosby
12. Kirill Kaprizov
11. Jason Robertson