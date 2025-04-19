Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen skated at practice on Saturday morning but will not play in Game 1 tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.

Head coach Peter DeBoer said skating is a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old blueliner, who has not played since undergoing knee surgery on Feb. 4.

Heiskanen is considered day-to-day and his next step will be taking part in a contact practice, DeBoer added.

Heiskanen had five goals and 25 points in 50 games this season while leading the Stars in average ice time at 25:09.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported earlier this week that it remains possible Heiskanen will miss the entire first-round series.

"Right now there are hoping he'll be available for that round one series, but I think it's not much more than hope at this point in time," Johnston explained on Insider Trading Tuesday. "It does sound like from sources close to the situation, it's very possible Heiskanen is not available at all during the first round to the Dallas Stars. He had a knee surgery, has been out since the end of January. He did resume skating at the end of March, but that's a pretty long period of time to be recovering.

"Obviously, when it comes to the playoffs, sometimes those injury timelines get shrunk and guys find a way to get back in the lineup, but right now it's far from a certainty we'll see Heiskanen in that first-round series."

Robertson out Week-to-Week

DeBoer confirmed on Friday that forward Jason Robertson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The 25-year-old winger was injured in the Stars' regular-season finale against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

He departed the game early in the second period after being hit awkwardly into the boards by Predators forward Michael McCarron. Robertson did not return to the game and he was spotted leaving the arena wearing a brace on his right knee.

Robertson played in all 82 games for Dallas in 2024-25, scoring 35 goals with 45 assists.