The New Jersey Devils are hopeful they will have a new head coach sometime over the next 10 days, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds that the Devils should have a clearer picture by the end of the week.

The Devils fired head coach Lindy Ruff in early March during his fourth season behind the New Jersey bench and replaced him with Travis Green on an interim basis. Green is expected to join the Ottawa Senators as their next head coach while Ruff will make his second coaching stint with the Buffalo Sabres next season.

After making the playoffs for the first time since 2018 last season, the Devils were expected to be a postseason contender once again in 2023-24, but got off to a slow start and eventually finished seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a 39-39-5 record.

Jim Hiller the favourite in Los Angeles?

Jim Hiller took over head coaching duties for the Los Angeles Kings in early February following the firing of Todd McLellan.

Working as head coach in the NHL for the first time, the 54-year-old native of Port Alberni, B.C., led the Kings to a 21-12-1 record over the final 34 games to finish third in the Pacific Division. The Kings lost in five games to the Edmonton Oilers in the first-round of the playoffs, the third straight year they have been eliminated by the Oilers.

LeBrun says the Kings haven't made a decision on their head coach for next season, but notes that general manager Rob Blake will meet with Hiller next week.