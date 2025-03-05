With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline quickly approaching, general managers from around the league are looking to make final additions to their rosters with just over a month to go before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The trade market has already been active this week with Seth Jones heading to the Florida Panthers, and Trent Frederic being acquired by the Edmonton Oilers as both teams gear up for a potential return to the Stanley Cup final.

Mikko Rantanen has already been traded once this year, and could be on the move once again as the pending unrestricted free agent remains without a long-term deal since being sent to the Carolina Hurricanes in a three-team blockbuster.

2025 Trade Bait Board

New York Islanders alternate captain Brock Nelson is the top name listed on the TSN’s Trade Bait Board for the 2025 deadline.

Nelson has been a 30-goal scorer in each of the past three seasons, helping with scoring up the middle for a modest cap hit of $6 million.

The 33-year-old veteran centre is set for unrestricted free agency after the 2024-25 season after having played on Long Island for the entirety of his 12-year career.

The Vancouver Canucks traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers to settle a reported locker room rift, but could more moves be on the way for a team that’s currently on the outside of the playoff picture?

Brock Boeser, another pending unrestricted free agent, is ranked as the No. 2 player on the Trade Bait Board, with TSN’s Farhan Lalji reporting Tuesday that the American forward is ‘‘very unlikely” to be extended by general manager Patrik Allvin prior to the deadline.

The 28-year-old winger scored a career-high 40 goals last season, and proved his worth as a postseason performer with seven goals and 12 points in 12 playoff games last year.

With a cap hit of $6.65 million, Boeser provides elite scoring at both five-on-five and special teams, making him an intriguing option for many teams looking for an upgrade on the wing.

The Philadelphia Flyers have two players listed on the Trade Bait Board with Scott Laughton at No. 3 and Rasmus Ristolainen at No. 5.

The Flyers appear to be well out of playoff contention, and could fetch big returns for a pair of coveted veterans.

Laughton has seemingly been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs for most of the season, and carries an affordable cap hit of just $3 million.

The Oakville, Ont. native, has 11 goals and 16 points for 27 points through 59 games played this season. He would provide depth at the centre position, one of the Toronto’s biggest needs at the deadline.

Ristolainen carries a cap hit of $5.1 million for the next two seasons. The Finnish defenceman has scored four goals and 19 points in 59 contests for the Flyers this season, and would immediately improve most of the bluelines around the NHL with his strength and playmaking ability from the right side.

When is the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline?

The NHL’s 2025 Trade Deadline is Friday, March 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch 2025 NHL Trade Deadline?

