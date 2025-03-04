Canucks' Boeser very unlikely to be extended ahead of trade deadline
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is very unlikely to be extended by the team ahead of Friday’s trade deadline or dealt without a significant return, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.
According to Lalji’s report, it’s possible the team will continue to attempt to sign him to an extension after the deadline.
Boeser, No. 2 on TSN’s latest Trade Bait board, is in the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million contract that carries a cap hit of $6.65 million.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger has also reported that the Canucks made a contract extension offer to Boeser earlier this season, but it's no longer believed to be on the table.
The 28-year-old has appeared in 53 games this season for the Canucks and has 18 goals with 18 assists.
The Burnsville, Minnesota native set a career high with 73 points last season (40 G, 33 A).