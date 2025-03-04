Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser is very unlikely to be extended by the team ahead of Friday’s trade deadline or dealt without a significant return, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

According to Lalji’s report, it’s possible the team will continue to attempt to sign him to an extension after the deadline.

Boeser, No. 2 on TSN’s latest Trade Bait board, is in the final season of a three-year, $19.95 million contract that carries a cap hit of $6.65 million.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger has also reported that the Canucks made a contract extension offer to Boeser earlier this season, but it's no longer believed to be on the table.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 53 games this season for the Canucks and has 18 goals with 18 assists.

The Burnsville, Minnesota native set a career high with 73 points last season (40 G, 33 A).