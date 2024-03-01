Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Dallas Stars

The Stars have sent forward Logan Stankoven to the AHL's Texas Stars, it was announced Friday.

The 21-year-old has three goals and one assist in four games with the big club so far this season, including goals in his last three games.

His marker late in the first period Thursday night gave the Stars a 3-0 lead as they went on to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1. Stankoven finished with six shots on goal in 14:16 of ice time.

The Kamloops, B.C. native was selected in the second round (No. 47 overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach Jacques Martin told reporters Friday that defenceman Artem Zub will return from a lower-body that has kept him out since Feb. 22.

"It's a good addition. Helps settle our defence," Martin said.

The Senators have also recalled forward Zack MacEwen from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced.

TSN's Claire Hanna reports he was on the ice at Ottawa's morning skate Friday. The 27-year-old MacEwen has two goals and one assist in 22 games for the big club this season.

Meanwhile, forward Tim Stützle and defenceman Thomas Chabot returned from maintenance days on Thursday and were back on the ice Friday. They will play Friday evening against the Arizona Coyotes.

Later on Friday, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported that Josh Norris was headed to the injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Martin did not have any updates on Norris at Friday's skate.

Joonas Korpisalo will start in net Friday night.

Washington Capitals

Forward Tom Wilson returned to Capitals practice on Friday after missing Thursday's skate for personal reasons, reports NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.

Forward Nic Dowd is also on the ice in a non-contact jersey as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury. He has not played since Feb. 20.

Washington hosts the Philadelphia Flyers Friday evening.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have signed London Knights forward Max McCue to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins in the 2024-25 season, it was announced Friday.

The 21-year-old has 24 goals and 26 assists for 50 points in 52 games in the OHL this season.

The Sudbury, Ont. native was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round (No. 156 overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Brendan Gallagher is taking a therapy day and not participating in Friday's skate, the Canadiens announced.

Gallagher played 13:19 in Thursday's shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, logging three shots on goal.

The 31-year-old has nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 55 games so far this season, his 12th with the Habs.