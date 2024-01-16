Ice Chips: Jets' Connor to return vs. Islanders
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets star forward Kyle Connor, who hasn't played since Dec. 10 due to a knee injury, will return to action against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, TSN's John Lu reports.
The Jets also retroactively placed forward Mark Scheifele on injured reserve to make room for Connor.
Scheifele sustained a lower-body injury last Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks and would be eligible to return against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
The Kitchener, Ont., native has 14 goals and 27 assists in 41 games so far this season.
It has been just over five weeks since Connor suffered the injury against the Anaheim Ducks and had an original timetable of 6-8 weeks for his return.
The 27-year-old American was putting together another strong season before he was sidelined, netting 17 goals and 11 assists over 26 games. Connor has 226 goals and 226 assists over 492 career games in Winnipeg since the Jets selected him 17th overall in 2015 out of the University of Michigan.
The 28-10-4 Jets had their eight-game win streak snapped on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Winnipeg sits third in the NHL with 60 points in 42 games.
Jets' Practice Lines
F
Connor - Lowry - Iafallo
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Toninato - Appleton
Barron - Kupari - Jonsson-Fjallby
D
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
G
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings veteran forward Patrick Kane will miss at least the next two games after leaving Sunday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs early with a lower-body injury.
Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Kane will be unavailable for the remainder of the road trip which includes Wednesday against the Florida Panthers and Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Since signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract in late November, the 35-year-old American has seven goals and nine assists over 19 games.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Mads Sogaard appears set to start Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
The 23-year-old has an 8-6-3 record this season with a .889 save percentage and a 3.32 goals-against average.
The Senators were without Josh Norris for Tuesday's pregame skate after he joined the team in a non-contact jersey Monday.
Norris left midway through Ottawa's game against Calgary on Jan. 9 with an upper-body injury, missing the team's last two games.
The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season, his fifth with the Sens.
The team is projected to use the following lines against Colorado:
Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux
Tarasenko-Stützle- Batherson
Kubalik-Chartier- Joseph
Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen
Chabot-Chychrun
Sanderson-Zub
Brannstrom-Hamonic
Montreal Canadiens
Forwards Sean Monahan and Jesse Ylönen did not participate in practice Tuesday due to therapy days.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks signed Jason Dickenson to a two-year, $8.5 million extension on Tuesday.
More on the signing here. You can also follow every deal with TSN's Signing Tracker.
Calgary Flames
The Calgary Flames announced that goaltender Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the American Hockey League and also said netminder Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The Flames are preparing to host the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night.
Wolf, 22, has appeared in five games for the Flames this season and is 1-2-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.
Markstrom, 33, is 13-11-2 in 26 games in 2023-24 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.