Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets star forward Kyle Connor, who hasn't played since Dec. 10 due to a knee injury, will return to action against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, TSN's John Lu reports.

#NHLJets Kyle Connor will play tonight.



He wouldn’t revisit the knee-on-knee hit that injured him on December 10, but said that Ducks F Ryan Strome texted him after the game with “nice words”, which Connor said he appreciated. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 16, 2024

The Jets also retroactively placed forward Mark Scheifele on injured reserve to make room for Connor.

#NHLJets Bowness said Vilardi wasn’t feeling well this morning so he stayed home, but is expected to play tonight.



Scheifele has been retroactively placed on IR to make room for Connor’s return, but can be reactivated by Saturday, when he could return vs #Senators. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 16, 2024

Scheifele sustained a lower-body injury last Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks and would be eligible to return against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The Kitchener, Ont., native has 14 goals and 27 assists in 41 games so far this season.

It has been just over five weeks since Connor suffered the injury against the Anaheim Ducks and had an original timetable of 6-8 weeks for his return.

The 27-year-old American was putting together another strong season before he was sidelined, netting 17 goals and 11 assists over 26 games. Connor has 226 goals and 226 assists over 492 career games in Winnipeg since the Jets selected him 17th overall in 2015 out of the University of Michigan.

The 28-10-4 Jets had their eight-game win streak snapped on Saturday with a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Winnipeg sits third in the NHL with 60 points in 42 games.

Jets' Practice Lines

F

Connor - Lowry - Iafallo

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Toninato - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Jonsson-Fjallby

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings veteran forward Patrick Kane will miss at least the next two games after leaving Sunday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs early with a lower-body injury.

Derek Lalonde says Patrick Kane unavailable for this trip, should know more about his lower body injury went back in Detroit this weekend. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) January 16, 2024

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Kane will be unavailable for the remainder of the road trip which includes Wednesday against the Florida Panthers and Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Since signing a one-year, $2.75 million contract in late November, the 35-year-old American has seven goals and nine assists over 19 games.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Mads Sogaard appears set to start Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 23-year-old has an 8-6-3 record this season with a .889 save percentage and a 3.32 goals-against average.

The Senators were without Josh Norris for Tuesday's pregame skate after he joined the team in a non-contact jersey Monday.

The #Sens have just started morning skate and Josh Norris is not on the ice.



Goalie Mads Søgaard is in the starters end. pic.twitter.com/Jt1ug7XYxV — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 16, 2024

Norris left midway through Ottawa's game against Calgary on Jan. 9 with an upper-body injury, missing the team's last two games.

The 24-year-old has 12 goals and 20 points in 33 games this season, his fifth with the Sens.

The team is projected to use the following lines against Colorado:

Tkachuk-Greig-Giroux

Tarasenko-Stützle- Batherson

Kubalik-Chartier- Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-MacEwen

Chabot-Chychrun

Sanderson-Zub

Brannstrom-Hamonic

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards Sean Monahan and Jesse Ylönen did not participate in practice Tuesday due to therapy days.

Les attaquants Sean Monahan et Jesse Ylönen ne participeront pas à l'entraînement d'aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Forwards Sean Monahan and Jesse Ylönen will not participate in today's practice (therapy day).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 16, 2024

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks signed Jason Dickenson to a two-year, $8.5 million extension on Tuesday.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames announced that goaltender Dustin Wolf has been recalled from the American Hockey League and also said netminder Jacob Markstrom is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The Flames are preparing to host the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night.

Wolf, 22, has appeared in five games for the Flames this season and is 1-2-1 with a 3.46 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

Markstrom, 33, is 13-11-2 in 26 games in 2023-24 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.