NHL's Frozen Frenzy highlighted by four regional matchups on TSN

It's going to be a loaded night of hockey action on Tuesday with all 32 teams in action across the league as part of the NHL's Frozen Frenzy.

Staggered start times will see a new game get underway every 15-30 minutes throughout the evening beginning with the Washington Capitals hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6pm ET/3pm PT. The night will be capped at 11pm ET/8pm PT when the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights look for their seventh straight win to start the 2023-24 season against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

TSN will be the place to be for Canadian hockey fans as four regional games will be broadcasted across the network Tuesday night.

Let's take a closer look at the lineup.

ContentId(1.2024943): 7-Eleven That's Hockey: Is Leafs Nation overreacting to Samsonov's slow start?

6pm/3pm PT on TSN4 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App (regional)

The Maple Leafs will look to keep the good times rolling Tuesday night in Washington after coming back to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in a rematch of last spring's first-round playoff clash.

Goalie Ilya Samsonov was pulled from that game in the first period after allowing three goals on four shots in favour of Joseph Woll, who proceeded to stop all 28 shots he faced in the win.

For his efforts, Woll will get the start against the Capitals as they search for their second win of the season.

ContentId(1.2024904): Leafs Ice Chips: Bertuzzi gets a look with Tavares and Nylander

Additionally, off-season signing Tyler Bertuzzi was dropped from the top line during Monday's practice and appears primed to play with captain John Tavares and William Nylander against the Caps.

The story for the Capitals so far in this young season has been the lack of production from Russian superstar Alex Ovechkin. The 38-year-old winger hasn't scored a goal over four games and has recorded just nine shots.

Ovechkin has the second-most goals in NHL history with 822 and needs 72 more to get even with Wayne Gretzky at 894.

6:45pm ET/3:45pm PT on TSN5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App (regional)

The next matchup features two teams who have hopes of making the leap to the postseason in 2023-24 as the Senators host the Sabres.

Ottawa hasn't made the playoffs since 2017 while Buffalo have been absent since 2011.

The Sabres feel like they have the young core to make the next step after signing defencemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to long-term contract extensions earlier this month ahead of opening night.

Defenceman Mattias Samuelsson as well as forwards Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens, all 25 or under, are also locked up with long-term deals.

The Senators had won three straight games before falling 5-2 to the red-hot Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Tim Stutzle, Vladimir Tarasenko, Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk have provided the offence so far this year with each recording six points in five games.

The Senators were the highest-ranked Canadian team on the first version of TSN's NHL Power Rankings.

ContentId(1.2025107): Button: Vintage Gallagher showed up against Sabres

7:15pm ET/4:15pm PT on TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App (regional - TSN 5G)

Fresh off beating the Sabres on Monday in Buffalo, the Canadiens will look to continue their strong start to the season Tuesday against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

Jake Allen allowed one goal on 37 shots in the win meaning there's a good chance backup Sam Montembeault will get the start against the Devils

Forwards Cole Caufield, Sean Monahan and Tanner Pearson have all recorded five points in five games this season.

Devils star centre Jack Hughes is off to a hot start, recording 10 points in just four games, good enough for third in the NHL behind Alex DeBrincat (12 points) and Dylan Larkin (11 points) of the Red Wings.

ContentId(1.2024818): Bowness taking leave from Jets, Arniel to serve as interim coach

8:45pm ET/5:45pm PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App (regional - TSN 5G)

The 2-3 Jets welcome the 2-1-1 St. Louis Blues to Winnipeg as the last Canadian regional game to the hit the ice Tuesday on TSN.

Head coach Rick Bowness it taking a leave of absence from the team after his wife Judy suffered a seizure on Sunday. Associate coach Scott Arniel will serve as the interim head coach.

Mark Scheifele, fresh off signing a seven-year, $59.5 million contract extension alongside side goalie Connor Hellebuyck earlier this month, is off to a good start in 2023-24 with four goals and two assists over five games.

Winnipeg has made the playoffs five times in the past six years, most recently falling to the Golden Knights in five games in last year's opening round.