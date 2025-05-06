The New York Islanders have an idea for their replacement for recently-departed president and general manager Lou Lamoriello - and the Montreal Canadiens are not going to oblige.

The Athletic's Arthur Staple reported on 'X' on Tuesday that the Islanders made contact with the Canadiens for permission to speak to executive vice-president of hockey operation and vice president Jeff Gorton to join their front office after the departure of Lamoriello.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun added later in the day that the Canadiens' response to the Islanders is that Gorton, "is in Montreal to stay."

Gorton was hired by the Canadiens in November of 2021.

The Canadiens were bounced in the first round of the NHL Playoffs in five games against the Washington Capitals in April. It was the team's first trip to the playoffs with Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes at the helm.

Speaking at the team's end-of-season availabilities on Monday, Gorton and Hughes spoke of the success the team experienced - defenceman Lane Hutson is a Calder Trophy finalist, while Martin St. Louis is a Jack Adams Trophy finalist - and of the work the team is looking to do to take another step in a positive direction next year.

“There's a lot of benefits in what players were able to do this season, but we're certainly not done,” said Gorton. “There's a lot to do here.”

The team succeeded this season ahead of the schedule of their rebuild, which has been ongoing since they lost in the Stanley Cup Final in the pandemic-shortened season in the summer of 2021.

“When you enter a rebuild, there’s always a balance between today and the future,” Hughes said. “We recognize the value of having experience, but at the same time, we don’t want to create long-term obstacles for our young players.

“We’re continuing to build toward something."