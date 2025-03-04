Vancouver Canucks forward Pius Suter is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline. TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that no trade for him is imminent.

The 28-year-old has 16 goals and 28 points in 59 games this season.

Suter is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season after he completes a two-year, $3.2 million deal that carries an AAV of $1.6 million.

The five-year veteran has recorded 73 goals and 71 assists for 144 points in 342 career NHL games with the Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canucks hold a record of 27-22-11 and sit two points behind the Calgary Flames for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.