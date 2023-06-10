Canadian Nick Taylor set a new course record, firing a 9-under 63 on Saturday to surge to the top of the leaderboard at 11-under in the third round of the RBC Canadian Open.

Taylor started the day at 2-under and sunk nine birdies without a bogey as he went to the clubhouse with the outright lead over Carl Yuan (-9) and fellow Canadian Corey Conners (-8).

Tyrell Hatton held the previous record at Oakdale Golf and Country club at 8-under, which he set on Friday.

The Winnipeg, Man., native was tied for 120th place after the first round and needed a second-round 67 to make the cut.

Taylor finished second at the Zurich Classic in April but went on to miss the cut at both the PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge. The 35-year-old is in contention for his third career PGA Tour victory and first since winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2019-20.

Conners will tee off on Saturday three shots back of Taylor after he shot a 3-under 69 on Friday. He began the day tied for second with Taiwan's C.T. Pan, England's Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton at 8-under overall.

It’s been almost 70 years since a Canadian won the Canadian Open. The last to win on home soil was Pat Fletcher in 1954.