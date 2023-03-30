If Nottingham Forest is to survive their relegation battle, they will have to do so without Chris Wood.

The New Zealand striker, on loan from Newcastle, will miss the remainder of the season with a thigh injury.

"It's just something we have to deal with," manager Steve Cooper said. "We'll put our focus into the players who are available and who are training ready to play the next game and commit to them."

Wood, 31, was injured in the team's 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Mar. 11. He joined New Zealand on the international break, but did not play in either of the team's two friendlies with China.

The Auckland native joined Forest from Toon in January and has one goal in seven league appearances.

Wood has also previously suited up for West Brom, Brighton, Leicester City, Leeds and Burnley.

Forest currently sits 16th in the table on 26 points, two points clear of West Ham in the drop zone. They host Wolves, 13th in the table on 27 points, on Saturday.