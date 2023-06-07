The National Women's Soccer League announced that Wednesday night's match between NJ/NY Gotham and the Orlando Pride will not be played over the poor air quality conditions in the New York City area.

The game will be rescheduled for Aug. 9.

The June 7 match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Orlando Pride will be postponed due to poor air quality conditions. pic.twitter.com/E1AdnZFB7y — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 7, 2023

Much of the northeast is dealing with smoke from wildfires in Quebec with the air quality in New York currently the poorest in the world.

Major League Baseball says Wednesday night's game in the Bronx between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox is still scheduled to be played, but the league is monitoring environmental conditions. The Toronto Blue Jays announced that the dome will be closed at Rogers Centre for Wednesday evening's contest with the Houston Astros.

More thick smoke is expected for the region on Thursday.

The NJ/NY Gotham play out of Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ, approximately 40 minutes outside of Manhattan.