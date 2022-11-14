Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. left Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons with left foot soreness and will not return, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

Porter Jr. made the start for the Raptors with Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa and Gary Trent Jr. all sidelined.

Porter Jr. was replaced by Juancho Hernangomez in the starting lineup for the second half.

The 29-year-old made his season debut on Nov. 2 after dealing with a hamstring injury and spending time away from the team for a personal matter.

Porter Jr. is averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in seven games so far this season.

The Raptors signed Porter Jr. to a multi-year contract as a free agent in July.