LANGFORD, B.C. — Pacific FC has signed winger/forward Adonijah Reid, a former Canadian youth international and FC Dallas draft pick.

The 23-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was most recently with Miami FC in the USL Championship.

Reid made waves in 2015 when, as a 16-year-old, he scored 20 goals in 20 appearances with ANB Futbol in League 1 Ontario. He went on trial with France's Nice and Olympique Lyonnais, before signing a Generation Adidas deal ahead of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Dallas selected Reid in the second round (40th overall).

Dallas loaned Reid to the Ottawa Fury in 2017 and 2018. He played there alongside Jamar Dixon, Pacific's current manager of football and player development.

Reid then played for Le Havre AC in the French second tier before joining FC Miami in January 2021, making 55 appearances over two seasons with nine goals and six assists.

“Adonijah is a dynamic and inspiring player who knows how to find the back of the net," Dixon said in a statement. "He has a big future ahead of him and we are happy to provide this opportunity for him to break out and take his game to the next level.”

Reid represented Canada at the 2018 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship.

"Adonijah is a good kid with strong character who is willing to learn and take constructive criticism," said Dixon. “The potential to be a game-changing playmaker and consistent goal-scorer at the heart of our attack is there, and we look forward to seeing him achieve new heights with Pacific."

Pacific kicks off the 2023 Canadian Premier League season on April 14 when it hosts expansion Vancouver FC at Starlight Stadium.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023