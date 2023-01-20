Petes, Storm battle it out in CHL action on TSN

'He made every second count': Beck makes most of brief WJC debut

The Peterborough Petes and the Guelph Storm face off for the first time on Friday since January 2020 with both teams trying to cement their positions in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Watch the Petes take on the Storm on CHL on TSN LIVE at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN3 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Petes are coming off a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Oshawa Generals on Thursday that saw Canadian World Junior star Brennan Othmann score two goals, including the game-winner with 52 seconds left in the third period.

Othmann was drafted 16th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and has 16 goals and 39 points in 30 games this season. Since returning from his gold-medal conquest at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship, the 6-foot forward has three goals and four points in four games.

Othman was acquired by the Petes on Nov. 12 from the Flint Firebirds for defenceman Artem Guryev and three draft picks.

Montreal Canadiens second-round pick (33rd overall) Owen Beck also returned from the Canadian World Junior team and has a goal and two points in four games since coming back. The 6-foot forward has 18 goals and 42 points in 34 games this season with the Petes.

Beck was acquired by the Petes on Jan. 7 in exchange for forwards Jack van Volsen, Justin DeZoete, and four draft picks.

The Petes sit in fourth place in the OHL's Eastern Conference standings with a 23-15-1-2 record and are 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games.

The Storm are looking to bounce back this weekend after a 6-4 loss to the Owen Sound Attack on Jan 14.

Forward Braeden Bowman led the way for the Storm scoring two goals while defenceman Jake Murray added two assists.

Boston Bruins second-round pick (54th overall) Matthew Poitras leads the Storm in scoring with nine goals and 48 points in 36 games followed by defenceman Michael Buchinger with seven goals and 33 points in 34 games.

Fans of the NHL draft will have a glimpse of 2023 top prospect Cameron Allen who is ranked 32nd on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's top prospect list. The 18-year-old defenceman has four goals and 17 points in 35 games this season.

The Storm sit in seventh place in the OHL's Western Conference standings with a 17-19-4-1 record and are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games.