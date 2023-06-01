The Memorial Cup continues with the elimination round as the host Kamloops Blazers take on the OHL champion Peterborough Petes in a tiebreaker game Thursday.

Both teams finished the round robin with a 1-2 record and the winner will play the WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds in the semifinal on Friday.

Watch the Petes take on the Blazers LIVE at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

The Blazers find themselves in the tiebreaker game after falling to the Thunderbirds 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson and overage forward Kyle Crnkovic each had a goal and two assists to lead the Thunderbirds offensively.

Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer scored the lone goal for the Blazers and Dylan Ernst made 36 saves in in the loss.

The Blazers' only win of the tournament came at the expense of the Petes in a 10-2 rout on Sunday.

Canadian World Junior standout and Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven dominated with a goal and four assists in the win, while fellow Stars prospect Matthew Seminoff added two goals and an assist.

Forwards Avery Hayes and Quinton Page were the only goal scorers for the Petes.

Stankoven comes into the tie breaker game as the tournament's leading scorer with a goal and eight points in three games.

Peterborough created the tiebreaker scenario after they defeated the No.1 seeded Quebec Remparts 4-1 on Tuesday.

Seattle Kraken prospect Tucker Robertson had a goal and an assist while Vancouver Canucks prospect Connor Lockhart, Philadelphia Flyers prospect J.R. Avon, and Hayes also scored.

Michael Simpson got his first win of the tournament after making 26 of 28 saves.

Hayes leads the Petes in scoring at the Memorial Cup with three goals while Canadian World Junior standout and New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann has three assists.

