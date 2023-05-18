PGA Championship to tee off at 8:50am ET on TSN, TSN+

Delayed due to frost, the 2023 PGA Championship is set to tee off at 8:50am ET/5:50am PT on the first tee, with players on the back nine starting five minutes later.

Watch LIVE coverage of the major on TSN4, with additional feeds available in a limited-time free preview of TSN+, including up to six feeds on the TSN Multiplex.

The second major of the year, which is taking place at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, was originally set to begin at 7am ET.

Practice facilities open at 7:35am EDT; Practice putting green opens at 7:45am EDT; 1st tee time (#1 tee) will be at 8:50am EDT; 1st tee time (10th tee) will be at 8:55am EDT. Round 1 Starting Times are delayed by 1hr 50min total. — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 18, 2023

The practice facilities remained closed due to frost until 7:35am ET, with the putting greens remaining closed for an additional 10 minutes.

