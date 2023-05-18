PGA Championship to tee off at 8:50am ET on TSN, TSN+
Published
Delayed due to frost, the 2023 PGA Championship is set to tee off at 8:50am ET/5:50am PT on the first tee, with players on the back nine starting five minutes later.
Watch LIVE coverage of the major on TSN4, with additional feeds available in a limited-time free preview of TSN+, including up to six feeds on the TSN Multiplex.
The second major of the year, which is taking place at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, was originally set to begin at 7am ET.
The practice facilities remained closed due to frost until 7:35am ET, with the putting greens remaining closed for an additional 10 minutes.
More details to follow as they become available.