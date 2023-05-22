PGA Club pro Michael Block, who finished the PGA Championship tied for 15th in a storybook weekend, will participate in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open with a sponsor invite.

The Block Party is coming to 🇨🇦! pic.twitter.com/f5MiDLmREa — RBC Canadian Open (@RBCCanadianOpen) May 22, 2023

Block, 46, who works full-time as a golf instructor, went on a stunning run through the PGA Championship, including hitting a hole-in-one that helped him shoot 1-over to secure a 15th-place finish and over $250,000 in prize money.

Block has never made a cut at a Grand Slam tournament in his career before.

TSN's Bob Weeks reported earlier this week that Block had been offered a sponsor exemption to play. A sponsor exemption allows for a player, who may not otherwise qualify to play under course or tournament rules, to play at the request of the paid sponsor or the tournament director.

The Canadian Open is set to take place from June 6 - 11 at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto.