PGA Tour players sound off on learning about merger via Twitter

PGA Tour players took to Twitter Tuesday to voice their reactions to the merger between their tour, the European tour and LIV Golf.

The agreement will end all pending litigation between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Multiple players on the PGA Tour voiced their frustrations with receiving the news via Twitter.

"Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with," Canadian Mackenzie Hughes.

Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with. — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) June 6, 2023

"I love finding out morning news on Twitter," added Collin Morikawa.

I love finding out morning news on Twitter — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) June 6, 2023

Michael S. Kim criticized the process behind the decision, suggesting the majority of players were left out.

"Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening," Kim wrote. "About 5-7 people? Player run organization right?"

Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 6, 2023

"Love finding out info on twitter. This is amazing," wrote Wesley Bryan, who has played in 10 PGA events this season. "Y’all should be ashamed and have a lot of questions to answer.

"I feel betrayed, and will not not be able to trust anyone within the corporate structure of the PGA TOUR for a very long time."

I feel betrayed, and will not not be able to trust anyone within the corporate structure of the PGA TOUR for a very long time — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) June 6, 2023

Joel Dahmen, one of the game's bigger personalities, took a lighter approach to the news. Cracking a joke regarding LIV Golf's team format.

"I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour!" he wrote.

I’ve grown up being a fan of the 4 Aces. Maybe one day I get to play for them on the PGA Tour! — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) June 6, 2023

Phil Mickelson, one of the first players to move to LIV Golf, replied to the new saying, "Awesome day today."

Awesome day today 😊 https://t.co/qUwVJiydym — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 6, 2023

More details to follow.