Canada Soccer announced Friday that Phil Neville and Richard Shaw joining Canada Soccer' Men's National Team coaching staff.

Phil Neville and Richard Shaw joining Canada Soccer' Men's National Team Coaching Staff 🍁



The two additions are effective immediately and will be part of Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team technical staff for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals in Las Vegas.#WeCAN — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 9, 2023

Canada Soccer noted that the two additions are effective immediately and will be part of Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team technical staff for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals in Las Vegas.

“Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers,” said head coach of the Men’s National Team John Herdman. “They’ll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades.”

After a successful playing career at Manchester United, highlighted by six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League, Neville transitioned into coaching. The 46-year-old Bury, England, native worked as a coach at Manchester United and served as assistant manager at Valencia in La Liga.

In 2018, he was appointed head coach of the England Women’s National Team and led them to a fourth-place finish at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and a tournament win at the 2019 SheBelieves Cup before being named head coach of MLS' Inter Miami.

Shaw, 54, spent most of his playing career with Crystal Palace and Coventry City, amassing more than 650 appearances in English football before transitioning into coaching. The Brentford, England, native began his coaching journey with Millwall of the EFL Championship in October 2007, initially as a caretaker manager.

Shaw then took on a coaching role at Crystal Palace, working as an under-23 coach by January 2013. In January 2021, he joined Watford as an under-23 assistant coach, serving under Omer Riza.

Canada will play Panama on 15 June, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. A win will see them face the winners of USA or Mexico for the country’s first trophy since 2000.