Stephen Eustaquio's stay at Porto is a permanent one.

The Primeira Liga champions made the Canada midfielder's loan from Pacos de Ferreira permanent on Tuesday and the 25-year-old Leamington, Ont. native has signed a new deal through 2027.

Eustaquio made 11 appearances for Porto during his loan spell in the second half of the season as the club won its 30th league title, as well as the Taca de Portugal.

Internationally, Eustaquio has become a key cog in John Herdman's midfield, making 24 appearances since his Canada debut in 2019, and featured prominently during Canada's World Cup qualification campaign.

The 2022-2023 Primeira Liga season kicks off on August 5.