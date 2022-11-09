TSN panel looks ahead to World Cup with the Countdown to Qatar Predictions Show

The TSN panel takes a look ahead at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Countdown to Qatar prediction show, where winners out of each group will be debated along with the eventual tournament champions.

Watch the Countdown to Qatar prediction show LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7:30pm EST / 4:30pm PST on Wednesday.

Anticipation mounts as Canada prepares for their first tournament play since 1986, but injuries have tempered expectations a little bit for the Reds; though injuries have shaken up the landscape for a lot of squads: most notably in Belgium and Senegal.

This comes alongside ongoing video production around the entire tournament, including a piece on Harry Kane and the English squad.

Canada's final result in the tournament will be a major talking point of the show, but also to come: can favourites Brazil finally overcome European competition? And which African nation will be making a surprise push beyond the group stage?