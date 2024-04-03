QMJHL roundup: Drakkar thump Islanders to complete first-round sweep

CHARLOTTETOWN — Justin Gill, Isaac Dufort and Justin Poirier each scored twice as the Baie Comeau Drakkar thumped the Charlottetown Islanders 7-1 to complete a first-round sweep on Wednesday night in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Matyas Melovsky added a goal and two assists for Baie-Comeau, which led the league with 109 points in the regular season.

Drakkar netminder Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 20 shots.

Cole Huckins scored the lone goal for Charlottetown.

Islanders netminder Carter Bickle kicked out 48 of 55 shots.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

TITAN 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

(Titan win best-of-seven series 4-0)

BATHURST, N.B. -- Colby Huggan scored the game-winning goal at 8:17 in the second period as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan edged the Mooseheads to complete a first-round sweep.

Louis-François Bélanger and Cory MacGillivray also scored for Acadie-Bathurst, which pulled off an upset as a seventh seed up against a second seed.

Titan netminder Antoine Keller saved 25 of 27 shots.

Liam Kilfoil and Markus Vidicek scored for Halifax. Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau kicked out 20 of 23 shots.

VOLTIGEURS 8 SEA DOGS 1

(Voltigeurs win best-of-seven series 4-0)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Ethan Gauthier scored twice as the Drummondville Voltigeurs swept the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Peter Repcik, Noah Reinhart, Simon-Pier Brunet, Maxime Lafond, William Dumont and Renaud Poulin also scored for Drummondville. Voltigeurs netminder Riley Mercer saved 30 of 31 shots.

Matteo Mann scored the only goal for Saint John. Sea Dogs goaltender Patrick Leaver kicked out 47 of 54 shots.

PHOENIX 2 ARMADA 1

(Phoenix lead best-of-seven series 3-1)

BLAINVILLE, Que. -- Hugo Primeau knocked in the game-winning goal at 19:48 in the third period as the Sherbrooke Phoenix edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and took a commanding series lead.

Louis-Alex Tremblay also scored for Sherbrooke. Phoenix netminder Samuel St-Hilaire kicked out 24 of 25 shots.

Xavier Villeneuve replied for Blainville-Boisbriand. Armada netminder Olivier Ciarlo kicked out 40 of 42 shots.

OCÉANIC 4 EAGLES 3

(Eagles lead best-of-seven series 3-1)

RIMOUSKI, Que. -- Maël St-Denis knocked in the game-winning goal at 15:31 in the second period as the Rimouski Océanic edged the Cape Breton Eagles and staved off elimination.

Alexandre Blais, Charles Savoie and Anthony Paré also scored for Rimouski. Océanic netminder William Lacelle kicked out 30 of 33 shots.

Olivier Houde, Xavier Daigle and Cam MacDonald replied for Cape Breton. Eagles goaltender Nicolas Ruccia saved 21 of 25 shots.

HUSKIES 6 OLYMPIQUES 1

(Huskies lead best-of-seven series 3-1)

GATINEAU, Que. -- Thomas Verdon scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated Gatineau Olympiques and took a commanding series lead.

Anthony Turcotte, Samuel Rousseau, Antonin Verreault and Bill Zonnon also scored for Rouyn-Noranda. Huskies goaltender William Rousseau kicked out 27 of 28 shots.

Danny Akkouche replied for Gatineau. Olympiques netminder Kian Hodgins kicked out 13 of 16 shots and fellow netminder Zach Pelletier stopped six of nine shots.

TIGRES 5 CATARACTES 1

(Tigres win best-of-seven series 4-0)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. -- Tommy Cormier scored a hat trick as the Victoriaville Tigres downed Shawinigan Cataractes, completing a series sweep.

Maxime Pellerin and Eliott Simard also scored for Victoriaville. Tigres goaltender Nathan Darveau stopped 32 of 33 shots.

Félix Lacerte replied for Shawinigan. Cataractes goaltender Mathys Fernandez stopped 27 of 30 shots.

SAGUENÉENS 5 WILDCATS 2

(Saguenéens win best-of-seven series 4-0)

CHICOUTIMI, Que -- Thomas Desruisseaux produced a goal and two assists as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens defeated the Moncton Wildcats to sweep the first-round series.

Alex Huang, Christophe Berthelot, Émile Guité and Alexis Morin also scored for Chicoutimi. Saguenéens netminder Rémi Delafontaine kicked out 30 of 32 shots.

Caleb Desnoyers and Yoan Loshing replied for Moncton. Wildcats netminder Jacob Steinman stopped 24 of 28 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.