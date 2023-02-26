QMJHL roundup: Mooseheads score early, hang on to beat Remparts

QUEBEC — The visiting Halifax Mooseheads scored the game's first four goals and then hung on to edge the Quebec Remparts 4-3 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Attilio Biasca scored twice and added an assist for the Mooseheads (40-9-4-3), while Josh Lawrence and Evan Boucher netted singles. Lawrence also added an assist.

Zachary Bolduc scored his 39th and 40th goals of the season for the Remparts (45-9-1-2), while Jeremy added a goal and assist. The Remparts lead the Eastern Conference by six points over the Mooseheads.

The Remparts outshot the Mooseheads 36-24.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL:

---

VOLTIGEURS 3 TIGRES 1

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — The visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs surrendered the first goal, but stormed back with three straight to defeat the Victoriaville Tigres 3-1.

Sam Oliver, Luke Woodworth and Manix Landry scored for the Voltigeurs (23-28-4-1). Lukas Landry chipped in with two assists.

Thomas Belgarde scored for the Tigres (34-17-1-5), who were outshot 37-28.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 OCEANIC 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Charles-Antoine Lavallee stopped 24 shots and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens got goals from four different players to defeat the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 4-0.

Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu, Zachary Gravel, Emile Duquet and Fabrice Fortin (empty net) scored for the Sagueneens (30-27-2-0).

Netminder Patrick Hamrla stopped 23-of-26 shots for the Oceanic (31-24-2-1).

---

PHOENIX 10 FOREURS 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Israel Mianscum scored three goals, Joe Fleming and Ethan Gauthier scored two each as the Sherbrooke Phoenix blitzed the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 10-1.

Andrew Belchamber, Justin Gill and Milo Roelens also scored for the Western Conference-leading Phoenix (40-12-3-2), who led 3-0 after the first period and 5-0 after two.

Matis Ouellet scored a late third-period goal for the Foreurs (23-33-2-0), who were outshot 56-15.

---

WILDCATS 5 CATARACTES 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Charles Beaudoin scored twice and added an assist as the Moncton Wildcats pounced on the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 5-3.

Alex Mercier, Connor Trenholm and Miles Mueller also scored for the Wildcats (27-27-1-2)

Stephane Jr. Huard, Lorenzo Canonica and Evan Courtois scored for the Cataractes (24-28-2-3), who were outshot 46-27.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 HUSKIES 1

GATINEAU, Que. — Alexis Gendron scored three goals as the Gatineau Olympiques torched the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 6-1.

Marcel Marcel, Riley Kidney and Samuel Savoie also scored for the Olympiques (39-12-4-2). Tristan Luneau, Riley Kidney and Isaac Belliveau each chipped in with two assists.

Daniil Bourash scored for the Huskies (33-18-4-3), who were outshot 37-22.

---

ISLANDERS 6 TITAN 3

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Giovanni Morneau scored three goals and Peter Repcik had three assists as the Charlottetown Islanders beat the visiting Acadie-Bathurst Titan 6-3.

Ross Campbell, Alexis Michaud and Michael Horth also scored for the Islanders (23-27-5-1), who went 2-for-4 on the power play.

Dominik Godin, Robert Orr and Donovan Arsenault scored for the Titan (16-32-5-3), who were outshot 52-32.

---

EAGLES 9 SEA DOGS 8

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ivan Ivan scored two goals and added five assists as the Cape Breton Eagles outlasted the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs 9-8.

William Shields and Angelo Fullerton each scored two goals for the Eagles (23-29-3-1), with singles netted by Cam Squires, Samuel Johnson and Trevor Thurston.

Eriks Mateiko scored twice for the Sea Dogs (20-35-1-1), with singles added by Vince Elie, Luka Benoit, Brady Burns, Giuseppe Ianniello, Alexis Cournoyer and Noah Reinhart.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2023.