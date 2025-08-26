To nobody's surprise, Team Rachel Homan and Team Brad Jacobs will represent Canada at the 2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships in October, Curling Canada confirmed on Tuesday.

Team Homan have won the last two Scotties Tournament of Hearts with undefeated records while Team Jacobs captured last year's Montana's Brier in Kelowna.

“We know there’s a great responsibility that goes along with representing Canada in international curling events,” said Jacobs in a new release. “This is a terrific opportunity for us to not only get the job done for Canada, but also get some high-stakes games in for the lead-up to the Montana’s Canadian Curling Trials in Halifax.”

The event - running from Oct. 19-26 at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Minnesota - will act as a qualifier for the 2026 world championships at the end of the season.

The 2026 World Women's Curling Championship will take place in Calgary from March 14-22, meaning Canada automatically qualifies as the host nation.

Team Homan, who also won the last two world championships, will look to defend their Pan Continental Curling Championship in Minnesota after winning last year.

“We don’t take these occasions to wear our national uniform lightly, and we’re already working hard to be ready to play in Minnesota in October,” added Homan. “It’s always an honour and a privilege, and we’re very excited to be able to do it again this fall.”

The Ottawa crew is rounded out by third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, lead Sarah Wilkes, alternate Rachelle Brown, team coach Heather Nedohin and national coach Viktor Kjell.

Calgary's Team Jacobs, also featuring third Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert, alternate Tyler Tardi, team coach Paul Webster and national coach Jeff Stoughton, need a top-five finish in order to qualify Canada for the 2026 LGT World Men’s Curling Championship, taking place in Ogden, Utah from March 28 to April 5, 2026.

Team Brad Gushue represented Canada at the first three editions of the Pan Continental Championships winning gold in 2022 and 2023 before finishing fourth last year.

Both Jacobs and Homan will compete at November's Canadian Curling Trials which will earn them the right to represent Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.