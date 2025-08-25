OTTAWA - The reigning world and Canadian women's curling championship team skipped by Rachel Homan has announced Heather Nedohin as its coach for the upcoming season.

Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, lead Sarah Wilkes and alternate Rachel Brown out of the Ottawa Curling Club are No. 1 in the world in World Curling's women's team rankings.

Nedohin, from Sherwood Park, Alta., is a two-time national champion (1998, 2012) and two-time world championship bronze medallist.

Homan's team started last season with Brendan Bottcher as its coach, but he stepped away from that role when he joined Brad Gushue's men's team at second.

Jennifer Jones filled in as Homan's coach in the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., where the team became the first to go undefeated at the national championship in back to back years.

Nedohin subbed in for Homan and skipped the team to victory at the Saville Shootout in 2023, when Homan was away from the team with a newborn son.

"Heather has been a mentor, competitor, and now a trusted leader for our team,” Homan said in a statement Monday on the team's website.

"From sparing with us in 2023 to now taking on this coaching role, she brings incredible experience and a fresh perspective. We’re thrilled to have her on the bench as we begin the new season.”

Homan's foursome launches its 2025-26 season Sept. 10-14 at the AMJ Shorty Jenkins Classic in Cornwall, Ont.

They are the favourite of the women's field at the Montana's Canadian Curling Trials. The winner of the Nov. 22-30 event in Halifax will wear the Maple Leaf at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

“I’m honoured to join Team Homan in this role,” said Nedohin. “Having had the opportunity to work with this group in 2023, I know firsthand their talent, determination and passion for the sport. Rachel, Tracy, Emma, Sarah and Rachelle are world-class athletes, and I look forward to helping them achieve their goals as we set our sights on the Olympic Trials.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.