NSL's Montreal Roses sign Canadian forward Tanya Boychuk

The Montreal Roses announced the signing of Canadian forward Tanya Boychuk on Thursday.

Boychuk joins the Northern Super League team after leading Swedish club Vittsjö GIK with seven goals this year in the Damallsvenskan, the country's top league.

The 24-year-old from Edmonton also played for Throttur Reykjavik FC in Iceland's top league in 2023.

Boychuk played college soccer at the University of Memphis, earning two selections to the AAC All-Conference First Team (2020-2021, 2021) and becoming team captain.

Internationally, the five-foot-seven Boychuk received her first call-up to Canada's senior team in 2022, but hasn't played a game.

She also represented Canada at the U-20 CONCACAF Championships in 2018 and 2020, totalling five foals in eight games.

“Tanya is a passionate and upbeat player. We were impressed by her strong attacking experience, sharp goal-scoring instincts, and impeccable work ethic," sporting director Marinette Pichon said in a statement. "As an experienced forward, she knows how to position herself perfectly in the box and convert even the toughest opportunities into goals. With her determination and flair for decisive moments, we are confident in her ability to reclaim her reputation as the ‘fox in the box’ and play a key role in the success of the Montréal Roses."

Boychuk also grew up a successful diver.

She won two bronze medals at the 2015 Junior Pan American Games, reaching the podium in the one-metre event and the three-metre synchronized discipline.

Her signing comes after Roses FC also signed hometown forward Latifah Abdu to a contract on Tuesday.

“I chose to join the Northern Super League because I want to be part of history and contribute to meaningful change," Boychuk said. "My goal is to help grow women’s soccer, not only in Canada but around the world. I’m eager to start this new adventure and continue progressing with such a passionate and visionary team."

The club introduced veteran French international defensive midfielder Charlotte Bilbault and Canadian goalkeeper Gabrielle Lambert as its first players in October.

Montreal joins Vancouver Rise FC, Ottawa Rapid FC, Halifax Tides FC, Calgary Wild FC and AFC Toronto in the new Canadian professional league set to kick off next spring.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.