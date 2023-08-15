Rain Postpones Pinty's 100 at Ohsweken Speedway until Wednesday

Due to the threat of persistent and severe weather, today's race at Ohsweken Speedway has been postponed until tomorrow, Wednesday, August 16.

The schedule will remain the same, with the green flag dropping at 9:42 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Pinty's 100 will set the stage for the series' 200th race, with Ohsweken Speedway planning to honor the celebration with a large fireworks display.

Last night, the first race was won by Ken Schrader in the Freshstone Dirt Classic.

The Pinty’s 100 will stream live on TSN’s subscription-based, streaming platform, TSN+, and FloRacing in the United States.

The Freshstone Dirt Classic will air tape-delayed on TSN on Saturday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. ET.