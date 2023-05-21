The feel-good story of Michael Block has a chapter waiting north of the border as the RBC Canadian Open has offered an exemption to PGA club pro, according to TSN's Bob Weeks.

The @RBCCanadianOpen has offered an exemption to the feel-good story of the @PGAChampionship Michael Block. He’d fit right in North if the border! — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) May 22, 2023

Block had patrons lining the fairways and glued to the action at home during his four-round tour of Oak Hill at the PGA Championship this weekend.

The Mission Viejo, Calif., native hung in with the world's best golfers for all four rounds with a slam-dunk ace on 15 and a crucial up-and-down on 18, tying him for 15th place at 1 over.

With that placement, Block earned himself a tee time at next year's PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, K.Y., and he will attempt to qualify for next month's U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

"I'm living a dream," said a teary-eyed Block once the roar of the crowd faded. "I'm making sure I enjoy this moment. I've learned that after my 46 years of life, it's not going to get better than this. No way."

Michael Block will compete at next week’s Charles Schwab Challenge on a sponsor exemption following his T15 at the PGA Championship.



It is his fourth start of the season (MC/The American Express, MC/Farmers Insurance Open, T15/PGA Championship) and 26th of his TOUR career. https://t.co/ZSApwyvC12 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 21, 2023

The moment will continue though as the PGA Tour announced following the final round that Block will compete in next week's Charles Schwab Challenge on a sponsor exemption.