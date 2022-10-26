Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness will not accompany the team on its three-game road trip beginning on Thursday but will take part in game-planning via Zoom, associate coach Scott Arniel told reporters Wednesday.

Bowness was not on the bench for Winnipeg's game on Monday against the St. Louis Blues as Arniel handled coaching duties. The Jets went on to win 4-0 to move to 3-3 on the season.

Earlier that day, Bowness was experiencing dizzy spells and appeared to feel unwell while speaking to reporters after the team's morning skate, causing him to cut his media availability short.

#NHLJets Arniel says Rick Bowness won’t go on the roadtrip but will take part in game-planning via Zoom and, “I get my 15 texts a day (from Bowness).”



Stanley is on the trip (Hampered by a blocked shot Monday). Ehlers is going, might skate in practice but won’t play. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 26, 2022

The 67-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 just before the team's season-opener on Oct. 14. He returned to the bench over the weekend against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bowness is entering his first season as Jets' head coach after spending the past three seasons with the Dallas Stars, where he had an 89-62-25 record over 176 games. He took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019-20, where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jets injury updates

Both defenceman Logan Stanley and forward Nikolaj Ehlers will accompany the Jets on their road trip.

Stanley did not skate Wednesday and according to TSN's John Lu, has been hampered by a blocked shot from Monday's game. Stanley has zero points in five games so far this season.

Ehlers, who will not play but may skate with the team on the trip according to Lu, is currently on the injured reserve list while batting a lower-body injury.