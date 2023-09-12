Romania tops Kosovo in Euro qualifying delayed due home fans' pro-Serbia chants

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Romania and Kosovo teams were taken off the field for 45 minutes during a European Championship qualifying game in Bucharest on Tuesday when home fans aimed pro-Serbia chants at the visiting players.

“Due to discriminatory behavior from supporters, the match has been suspended,” UEFA said in an in-game report on its website.

Romania fans chanted and displayed a banner with the “Kosovo is Serbia” slogan and the game was stopped after 18 minutes when the score was 0-0.

The half resumed after a 45-minute delay and Romania eventually won 2-0.

Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008 is formally recognized by about 100 countries and the majority of European Union members, but not Romania.

UEFA protocol for match referees to follow in such incidents requires first to order a warning broadcast in the stadium and then to take the teams back to the locker room. The third step is to abandon the game.

During the halt in play, Romania captain Nicolae Stanciu went across to reason with fans standing behind one goal at the National Stadium.

Romania would have forfeited the game as a 3-0 loss if it had been abandoned, damaging its currently good chances of advancing to the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Stanciu scored in the 83rd minute to give Romania the lead after play resumed.

The unbeaten Romanians are in second spot behind Switzerland in six-team Group I with four rounds remaining. The top two in the standings in November advance to the finals tournament.

Romania will face punishment from UEFA from a disciplinary case that must now be opened for making a prohibited political statement at a game.

