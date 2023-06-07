Rory McIlroy, who vehemently defended the PGA Tour in the face of the LIV Golf, spoke Wednesday on the decision for the two sides to merge, along with the DP World Tour.

The star golfer said he has "mixed emotions" on the deal, but believes it is a positive step towards unifying golf at it's top level.

“I think ultimately when I look at the bigger picture, 10 years down the line, this is going to be good for the game of professional golf.” McIlroy said.

McIlroy spoke ahead of this week's RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, which begins Thursday.

While the 34-year-old noted he never received an offer to play for LIV Golf, he said he "can't help but feel like a sacrificial lamb" for staying true to the PGA Tour.

In terms of the PGA accepting financial backing from the Saudi-backed PIF, McIlroy said he's been forced to simply accept it.

“I’ve come to terms with it," he said. "I see what’s happened in other sports, I see what’s happened in other businesses. I’ve just resigned myself to it.”

McIlroy added that players who did defect to LIV will not be welcomed back to the PGA Tour immediately.

"We just can't welcome them back in," McIlroy said. "... I hate LIV. I hope that it goes away."

More details to follow.