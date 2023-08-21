VANCOUVER — The San Jose Earthquakes beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on a smoke-filled night at B.C. Place.

But after Vancouver dominated much of the first half, San Jose's winner came on their only shot on target in the Major League Soccer match.

A cross from Vancouver was cleared by a San Jose defender leading to a four on two against defenders Ranko Veselinovic and Tristan Blackmon, with Earthquakes' Cristian Espinoza sliding it in.

For the Whitecaps, the match was a lesson in frustration as despite leading in shots and possession they could not find a way to get a ball past San Jose netminder Daniel de Sousa Britto.

The game also marked the debuts of new Vancouver signings Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea, who each played a half.

Both had a chance to open their accounts with the Whitecaps with Laryea firing wide in the first half and Adekugbe ringing a freekick off the post in the 79th minute.

UP NEXT

Vancouver begins a seven-game road trip next Saturday starting with a game against the Portland Timbers. The Earthquakes will head to Kansas City to take on Sporting KC.

