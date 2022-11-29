The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Wednesday as Saudi Arabia takes on Mexico in a crucial Group C match in the standings.

Thanks to their upset 2-1 upset victory over Argentina last Tuesday, Saudi Arabia has a chance to make it to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1994, despite falling to Poland 2-0 on Saturday.

Mexico is the only team in the group without a win and will need to beat Saudi Arabia in order to have a shot at sneaking into the knockout stage.

Mexico has yet to score in this World Cup, something that will need to change should advancement come down to a tie-break.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30

Pregame Start Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

