The Memorial Cup continues from Kamloops, B.C., on Monday night as the WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds battle the QMJHL champion Quebec Remparts.

Both teams were victorious in their opening round robin games and a win on Monday will provide an inside track to the top seed in the tournament.

Watch the Thunderbirds take on the Remparts LIVE at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The Thunderbirds are coming off a 6-3 victory over the Peterborough Petes on Saturday evening.

Overage forward Kyle Crnkovic was the star offensively, scoring a hat trick for Seattle

The 5-foot-7 forward was acquired by the Thunderbirds prior to the season from the Saskatoon Blades and had 30 goals and 68 points in the regular season. He added six goals and 16 points in the WHL playoffs.

Calgary Flames prospect Lucas Ciona, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan, and Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jordan Gustafson also scored for the Thunderbirds.

Canadian world junior standout and 2023 NHL draft prospect Thomas Milic made 23 saves in the victory.

The Remparts are coming off an emphatic 8-3 victory over the host Kamloops Blazers in the tournament's opening game on Friday night.

QMJHL playoff MVP and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect James Malatesta was dominant registering a hat trick for the Remparts while forward Kassim Gaudet added a pair of goals.

Malatesta was fifth on the Remparts in scoring in the regular season with 37 goals and 66 points in 55 games, but has come up big in the playoffs with 14 goals and 20 points.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Nathan Gaucher, St. Louis Blues prospect Zachary Bolduc, and forward Theo Rochette also scored for the Remparts while Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Robidas added three assists.

William Rousseau made 27 saves in net for the victory.

