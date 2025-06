2025 Gold Cup on TSN - Broadcast Schedule

Check back for additional broadcast details as they're made available.

Broadcast Schedule Date Home Away Time (ET) TSN Network Saturday, June 14, 2025 Mexico Dominican Republic 10pm TSN5 Sunday, June 15, 2025 USA Trinidad and Tobago 6pm TSN5 Monday, June 16, 2025 Panama Guadeloupe 7pm TSN3/5 Monday, June 16, 2025 Jamaica Guatemala 10pm TSN3/5 Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Curacao El Salvador 8pm TSN1/3/4/5 Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Canada Honduras 10:30pm TSN1/3/4 Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Costa Rica Dominican Republic 7pm TSN3/5 Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Suriname Mexico 10pm TSN3/5 Thursday, June 19, 2025 Saudi Arabia USA 9pm TSN2 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Curacao Canada 7pm TSN4 Saturday, June 21, 2025 Honduras El Salvador 10pm TSN4 Sunday, June 22, 2025 USA Haiti 7pm TSN2 Sunday, June 22, 2025 Mexico Costa Rica 10pm TSN2 Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Panama Jamaica 7pm TSN1/3/4/5 Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Canada El Salvador 10pm TSN1/3/4/5 Saturday, June 28, 2025 QF QF 7pm TSN3 Saturday, June 28, 2025 QF QF 10pm TSN3/4 Sunday, June 29, 2025 QF QF 4pm TSN5 Sunday, June 29, 2025 QF QF 7pm TSN3/5 Wednesday, July 2, 2025 SF SF 7pm TSN Wednesday, July 2, 2025 SF SF 10pm TSN Sunday, July 6, 2025 F F 7pm TSN