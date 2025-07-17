AFC Toronto announced a contract extension for midfielder Colby Barnett on Thursday.

The deal will take the 22-year-old Los Alimitos, Calif. native through the 2027 Northern Super League season.

A product of Santa Clara, Barnett has started all 12 matches for the team this season and has yet to be substituted.

"Colby is someone who brings so much to this team – on and off the field,” Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson said in a statement. “She is a fantastic player who will continue to develop in our environment, however most importantly she's an incredible person who brings so much positive energy to the environment on a daily basis. We are all delighted that Colby has committed her future to the AFC Toronto."

Barnett’s first NSL goal came in a 1-0 win over the Halifax Tides on May 17.

“I really believe in what we’re building here,” Barnett said in a statement. “We’ve created a culture that’s competitive, supportive, and fun – and I want to keep growing with that. Plus, Toronto is an amazing city and I’m excited to stay longer.”

AFC Toronto currently sits atop the NSL table on 25 points, coming off of another 1-0 win over the Tides on Tuesday night.

The team is next in action on Friday night when they host the Montreal Roses at York Lions Stadium.