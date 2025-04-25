TORONTO - AFC Toronto forward Amanda West, on loan from the Houston Dash, has returned to her NWSL team to undergo surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

A Toronto spokesman said the non-contact injury happened during a closed-door exhibition game during pre-season. West was a spectator for Toronto's Northern Super League debut, a 1-0 loss to Montreal Roses FC at BMO Field last Saturday

West, who was born in Sweden to Canadian parents, was on loan to Toronto through Aug. 18. Toronto plays at the Ottawa Rapid on Saturday.

There was more Canadian-related injury news for Houston with defender Allysha Chapman placed on the 45-day injury list with an arm injury sustained in training earlier this month.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025