TORONTO - The fledgling Northern Super League has scored a win on the international stage with AFC Toronto forward Esther Okoronkwo helping Nigeria to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

With Nigeria trailing host Morocco 2-0 in the final last Saturday, Okoronkwo scored from the penalty spot in the 60th minute before setting up Folashade Ijamilusi in the 70th minute. Okoronkwo served as playmaker again in the 88th minute, delivering a free kick that Jennifer Echegini headed home to secure the 3-2 comeback victory in Rabat.

After conceding goals in the 12th and 24th minutes, the Super Falcons regrouped at halftime.

"We knew what we needed to do differently. And we did it in the second half," Okoronkwo said in an interview.

Okoronkwo, 28, was named player of the match.

"Esther’s performance at WAFCON showcases the calibre of talent in our league,” said NSL president Christina Litz. “Her success is a win not only for AFC Toronto, but for the Northern Super League and women’s soccer across Canada. Moments like these inspire young players, energize our fans, and demonstrate the global impact our athletes are capable of making."

The Super Falcons won Group B, blanking Tunisia 3-0 and Botswana 1-0 and drawing Algeria 0-0 before defeating Zambia 5-0 and South Africa 2-1 in the knockout rounds to reach the final.

Okoronkwo came in off the bench in the group games and started all three knockout-round contests, also contributing a goal and two assists in the quarterfinal win over Zambia.

"She went in there with a lot of confidence coming out of our environment." said AFC Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson. "But she wasn't starting initially, so it's a cool story to see how she really emerged as a key player at the tournament."

Okoronkwo's performance was all the sweeter after missing the 2022 tournament due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament playing club football in France.

"A heartbreaking moment for me," she recalled.

But one that fuelled her.

"In Morocco, I had my mind set to win the trophy," she said.

Born in Nigeria, Okoronkwo was a child when her family moved to the U.S.

Raised in Richmond, Texas, she played for Northeast Texas Community College before switching to Lamar University in 2018. After sitting out a season as a redshirt, Okoronkwo turned heads in 2019 when she set school and Southland conference records for goals (25) and points (60), ranking second on both counts in NCAA Division 1 ranks.

After scoring 10 goals in 12 games during her pandemic-shortened senior season, Okoronkwo started her pro career in 2021 with Saint-Etienne in France before joining Spain's UD Tenerife in 2023 and China's Changchun Dazhong in 2024.

Okoronkwo, who signed with AFC Toronto in late February, has four goals and three assists in 10 NSL outings. She earned player of the month and goal of the month honours in May.

"Esther's been really pivotal to how we play … A playmaker, a focal point in the attack," said Wilson.

"We've definitely missed her the last month, that's for sure," he added.

AFC Toronto, which tops the six-team NSL standings at 8-5-1, visits the Calgary Wild on Saturday.

Originally scheduled for July 2024, the African championship was postponed so as not to clash with the Paris Olympics.

Nigeria, the top-ranked team in Africa at No. 36 (compared to No. 60 for Morocco), has won 10 of the 13 editions of the tournament since in its inception in 1998. It finished third in 2008 and fourth in 2012 and 2022.

The Super Falcons' success has come despite spotty backing.

“They have been able to dominate even though the Nigerian soccer authorities do not put as much funding, care, attention, and planning into the way the women’s national team is run,” Solace Chukwu, a Lagos-based soccer analyst, told The Associated Press.

The team boycotted training in 2022 over missing match bonuses.

At a celebration Monday at Nigeria's presidential residence, President Bola Tinubu announced each player would get US$100,000 plus a three-bedroom apartment.

Asked about the gift, Okoronkwo replied: "I'm hoping."

Okoronkwo, who made her national team debut in 2021, missed the presidential fete. Battling illness, she flew directly home.

She is skipping Toronto's game in Calgary, given time off to recover from the tournament.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2025